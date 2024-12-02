Alibaba to launch an ecommerce, m-commerce incubator in India

The incubator is being setup with the mobile and analytics solutions company Globals, which was launched in May 2014, iamwire.com reports. The incubator is expected to release in June, 2015 and plans to pick five startups that will undergo a year long program.

The firm had invested USD 575 million in the Indian ecommerce company and digital payments company, One97 Communications, as well as USD 215 million in US-based instant messaging and free calling app Tango. It also invested an undisclosed amount in Chinese mobile Internet company, UCWeb Inc. and USD 120 million in US-based entertainment company Kabam.