Alibaba to help Salesforce sell in China

As per the agreement, Alibaba will be the exclusive provider of Salesforce to enterprise customers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, and Salesforce will become the exclusive enterprise CRM software suite sold by Alibaba.

According to TechCrunch, Salesforce will gain sales avenues in China through Alibaba, whose cloud infrastructure and data platform will help the US company offer localised solutions. Besides gaining client acquisition channels, the partnership also enables Salesforce to store its China-based data at Alibaba Cloud. China requires all overseas companies to work with a domestic company in processing and storing data sourced from Chinese users.