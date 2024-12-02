Alibaba to help India-based SMEs during COVID-19 pandemic





The ‘Global SME Enablement Programme’ will provide cloud technology relief to both new and existing SME customers of the company around the world and equip them with the solutions needed to maintain business continuity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is offering a USD 300 coupon package for all new SME customers, and a USD 500 coupon for its paying customers. The new SME customers of the company worldwide can apply for the relief until June 22. Existing customers can also apply for product coupons to help them expand or upgrade their cloud applications, according to ExpressComputer.

In addition, Alibaba Cloud said it will reach out to SME associations to help meet their members’ technology needs as they fight the pandemic.