Alibaba to help Bigcommerce clients tap China supplier network

As a result of the deal, the Alibaba.com Wholesale solution is available to Bigcommerce’s 70,000 stores and online merchants can now access and purchase a collection of more than 30,000 products from about 300 of Alibaba.com’s Gold Suppliers in China with scope to expand to over 3 million products from thousands of Gold Suppliers.

Online merchants buying from Alibaba.com will be able to access wholesale suppliers in China as an integrated component of an ecommerce platform. Jointly developed by Alibaba.com and Bigcommerce, the custom-built application provides a catalogue of wholesale suppliers in a familiar interface so merchants can find and select new products to sell online.

Bigcommerce clients using the Alibaba.com Wholesale app benefit from the following value-added services:

• Integrated search, customised for ecommerce merchants.

• Transparent purchasing from suppliers; complete product information allows merchants to access pertinent details like pricing, availability and minimum order requirements, as well as supplier contact information and ratings

• Customised pricing with lower order minimums

• Payment protection. Online merchants can source knowing that all orders placed via the Alibaba.com Wholesale App are backed by Alibaba.com’s payment services.

