Alibaba to fortify Indian presence with preliminary Tata Sons joint venture talks

Alibaba Group is looking to set shops in India and has broached Tata Sons in this respect, bussinessinsider.in reports. The companys president Michael Evans and global managing director K Guru Gowrappan spoke with Cyrus Mistry.

It will take two quarters for Alibaba to finalise a joint venture partner. It may or may not go with the Tata Group in the end but they are definitely talking. They would have discussed initial deal contours beyond online retail, a person familiar with the matter told, the source reports citing indiatimes.com.

Meanwhile, both brands will complement each other in the growth story. Tata Sons have a record of maintaining cordial relations with its partners and will give boost to Alibaba plans in terms of infrastructure, etc.

Alibaba needs to bring its stake to a level when it can control the consolidation process seamlessly in these three businesses. It may not happen in the short term but there will be a serious consideration for such a move after few years, Ruchi Sally, director at retail consultancy firm Elargir, told indiatimes.com, cited by the source.