Alibaba, Tencent, Line team up for standardising QR codes in Japan

The Chinese companies involved are Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings’ WeChat Pay. The remaining companies are Line, Mercari, and NTT Docomo from Japan.

Japan-based systems developer Digital Garage created a QR that can be used across various services. Docomo has plans to launch it during the summer of 2019, while the others are expected to do the same soon afterwards. A unified QR code aims to increase the number of users.

With Digital Garage’s unified payment platform, merchants will only need to display a QR code on smart devices or on printed paper. When consumers scan the QR code with their smartphones, the service is automatically determined, and the payment will be processed.