Alibaba targets South American region by striking deal with USPS

The aim of this alliance is to expedite delivery times for products bought from the US via the Chinese groups international portal, AliExpress, and also to help extend the global reach of Alibabas delivery network, particularly in South America, emarketservices.com reports.

Alibaba signed this agreement via Cainiao, the companys logistics subsidiary created in 2013. This unit specialises in providing service to small and medium sized enterprises, and brings together several logistical networks through an online virtual network.

It allows the information on each delivery ordered from the Alibaba portal to be consulted and managed. USPS is the federal mail service in the US, and the main postal and packaging service organisation in the country. It has over 600,000 employees, and in 2014 alone made more than 155 billion deliveries.