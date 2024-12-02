Alibaba taps WorldFirst to boost cross-border payments for Singapore SMEs

Through the partnership, WorldFirst will help the SMEs assess how best to leverage Alibaba.com and further assist them in navigating the platform’s variety of services. This includes registration, setting up and running their online stores as well as conducting online marketing campaigns together with certified Alibaba.com partners.

WorldFirst will become Alibaba.com’s official channel partner in Singapore, helping local sellers gain access to the 26 million buyers from over 200 countries and regions on the platform.

Founded in 2004, WorldFirst is a UK-based payments business helping small businesses conduct cross-border transactions. Since 2019 it has been part of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba.







