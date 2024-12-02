Alibaba, T-Mall to use blockchain technology for cross-border ecommerce

Reports have surfaced that the ecommerce platform has partnered with logistics company Cainiao to move information on goods for import and export onto a blockchain that can then track their country of origin, shipping port and method, arrival port as and customs report details.

The newly forged partnership claims Chinese consumers from cities covered by Cainiao, like Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, will have access to blockchain-based logistics information for approximately 30,000 goods from 50 countries via the ecommerce’s mobile application.