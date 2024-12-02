Alibaba subsidiary opened in Russia

Alibaba’s Russian subsidiary, “Alibaba.com(ru)”, was allegedly registered on 15 May 2015, sputniknews.com reports. Business development director for AliExpress ecommerce website in Russia and the CIS Mark Zavadsky confirmed this information, adding that he has been appointed Director General of the new office while keeping his job at AliExpress, the source notes.

According to Zavadsky, Alibaba Group opened a new company in Russia to facilitate interaction with Russian government agencies. Founded in 1999, Alibaba group includes online shopping websites Taobao, Aliexpress and Tmall.The company’s revenue for 2014 was estimated at USD 8.4 billion, according to Google Finance, the source cites.

AliExpress is the most visited ecommerce website in Russia, with an average of 15,6 million customers a month in H2, 2014 as opposed to some 3,7 million Russian customers a month shopping on eBay and 1,7 million, on Amazon.com, according to Kommersant, the source cites.