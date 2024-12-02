Alibaba, SoftBank to invest USD 222 mln in Paytm Mall

The deal values Paytm Mall between USD 1.6 billion to USD 2 billion, two people familiar with the matter told Indian local media.

SoftBank looks to take up a 21% stake in the company, while Alibaba will hold 46% in the company after the completion of the investment.

In the year ended 31 March, 2017, Paytm Mall reported 136.3 million Indian rupee (USD 2 million) loss on total sales of 73.5 million Indian rupee (USD 1.1 million).