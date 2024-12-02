Alibaba, Russian Carrier ink cross-border deal

As part of the agreement, the Russian airfreight carrier will provide access to its network, including its fleet of 41 airplanes, to Cainiao. In return, the Alibaba subsidiary would work with Volga-Dnepr as its preferred carrier for airlift capacity and logistics services.

In addition, both companies also would tap each other’s logistics resources in Asia, Europe, and Russia to modernise its shipping network.

Earlier in December 2018, Alibaba, the International Olympic Committee’s worldwide partner, launched the first online store for the Olympics on Tmall.