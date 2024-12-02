Alibaba rolls out ecommerce programme in Mexico

According to Contxto, GINgroup will train and certify 200 people in Alibaba’s Global eCommerce Talent (GET) programme. Moreover, Alibaba plans to build digital villages in all 32 Mexican states, train 1,000 university students, and launch 50 micro-businesses in each village.

However, there’s are differences in digitization when comparing Mexico’s capital to other parts of the country, this making the implementation of the ecommerce programme challenging. Although it’s success may help the overall ecosystem in the future.

Furthermore, this initiative isn’t Alibaba’s first attempt at launching digital village, as this project has been running reportedly for 10 years already in China, Contxto reported.