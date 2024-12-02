Alibaba reportedly open to working with Apple on payments

Alibaba, which allegedly handles more ecommerce transactions than Amazon.com and eBay combined, does not have much of a presence among American retail customers and Ma has stated that his focus for now was on serving his Chinese clientele.

Ma has added that he wanted to work on selling American and European products to China, reversing the typical flow of goods over the past 10 to 15 years.

Alibaba has acquired some smaller American companies such as niche online retailer 11Main and Ma said he will continue to invest in the US.

In recent news, Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba has changed the name of its Alipay financial services affiliate to Ant Financial Services Group.