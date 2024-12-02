Alibaba reportedly eyes the acquisition of Kaola

Alibaba-backed Tmall International made up 32.3% of China’s cross-border ecommerce market in the first quarter of 2019, followed by NetEase Kaola with 24.8%, according to report from research institute Analysys.

Both Alibaba and Kaola did not comment on the matter.

NetEase Kaola previously held talks with Amazon to acquire the latter’s China operations over several months, but the companies failed to agree on final terms. NetEase restructured its business in February 2019, laying off up 50% of workforces across several business units, including ecommerce arm Yanxuan and its educational product unit.