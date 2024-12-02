Alibaba raises stake in investment bank CICC

The company bought 117 million CICC H-shares indicating a total investment of USD 230.61 million, according to Reuters calculations based on the Hong Kong Exchange disclosure.

Due to this investment, Alibaba becomes the second-largest stakeholder of CICC’s H-shares, with an 11.74% stake. Tencent is the largest stakeholder, with a 12.01% stake.

Earlier in January 2019, Alibaba Group announced the launch of A100, a strategic partnership programme that offers companies a one-stop solution for their digital transformation.