Alibaba prices IPO at USD 68 per share

The company priced its initial public offering at USD 68 a share Friday, raising USD 21.8 billion. If extra shares are sold to underwriters, Alibaba could raise as much as USD 25 billion, making it the world’s biggest IPO.

In recent news, Alibaba has developed a joint project with Youku Tudou, a Chinese video streaming online platform, in order to offer users videos with embedded pop-up ads and links to buy items on an Alibaba stores.

