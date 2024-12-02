Alibaba plans to tap into Australian ecommerce space

The Chinese online retailer has also revealed plans to build a bigger team in the region by the end of 2016, bidnessetc.com reports. Alibaba, with Taobao and Tmall under its control, is interested in exploiting a user base of 400 million people.

Alibaba highlighted baby care and health products as its main points of focus. Australian brands and retailers like Woolworths, Chemist Warehouse, Bellamy`s Organic, Jessica`s Suitcase, Blackmores, Swisse and many others have opened an online store on Tmall Global (owned by Alibaba) to sell to Chinese consumers.

Alibaba and has surged by more than 17% in the past three months of 2016 plans to expand globally to strengthen its position in international ecommerce markets.