Alibaba plans to boost Chinese payment service in major London stores

Alipay, which is run by the financial arm of China’s online giant, is a mobile wallet that allows Chinese tourists to pay for things abroad.

The mobile payment app already has more than 450 million Chinese users, and in recent news, signed a deal with French payment processing firm Ingenico that will boost its infrastructure.

Amee Chande, managing director of Alibaba in the UK and Ireland, said the company planned to have Alipay accepted in major London stores and attractions by October, when thousands of Chinese tourists visit the capital during their mid-autumn festival holiday.

Chinese visitors spend GBP 2,176 each on average on a visit to the UK, according to Visit Britain.