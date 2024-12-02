Alibaba partners SoftBank to enter Japan

SB Cloud plans to open a Japanese data center offering data storage and processing services, enterprise-level middleware, and a cloud security services, alizila.com reports.

Alibaba holds a 40% stake in the joint venture, while SoftBank has a 60% stake. SB Cloud will enable Alibaba Cloud to expand its cloud-computing service platform by using SoftBank’s business customer base in Japan, which is the latest international foothold for Alibaba Cloud. The company also has data centers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and the US, and is planning to enter Middle East and Europe.

Alibaba Cloud’s revenues rose 175%, more than USD 154 million (RMB 1 billion), until 31 March 2016. While cloud computing currently contributes just 4% to Alibaba’s overall revenue, the division could account for more than USD 1 billion of sales by 2018, according to an analyst report cited in a recent Bloomberg story, the source cites.