Alibaba partners Sina Weibo to launch payment service

The partnership will allow the integration of both Sina Weibo and Taobao accounts so that users can log on to both platforms. Moreover, the Sina Weibo verified users will be able to buy and sell items as soon as it becomes an ecommerce platform.

The service charge will be USD 3, 250 as a security deposit. Initially, the service will be used by business users to take orders. After approving user’s applications, they can post messages with information about products on sale and buy by clicking on the links in the messages.

In April 2013, Alibaba bought an 18% stake in the blogging site for USD 586 million.