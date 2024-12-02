Alibaba partners foreign governments to boost ecommerce

A total of 11 countries, including the US, New Zealand, Australia, Switzerland, France, Britain, Spain, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Turkey, are working with Tmall Global to build out their pavilions, essentially curated, vertical shopping websites designed to promote popular products and authentic specialties from selected SMEs from each country, as well as provide travel and cultural information to China’s online shoppers.

South Korea’s government became the first country to launch an official pavilion on Alibaba’s Tmall.com in May, 2015. Merchants that are already selling on Tmall.com and Tmall Global marketplaces can opt to join their country’s pavilion if they meet certain requirements. According to a recent report on cross-border ecommerce by Accenture, China is expected to become the worlds biggest cross-border B2C market by 2020. Alibaba’s group-buying platform, Juhuasuan, also is joining the company’s cross-border drive.

Alibaba has announced that it has entered into partnerships with the embassies of 26 countries on marketing and promotion of their countrys products via Juhuasuan. These countries are US, Canada, Russia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Australia, Thailand, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Greece, Mexico, Singapore, Finland, Indonesia, Norway, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Costa Rica, Brazil, Chile, Nepal, Israel, South Africa, and Malaysia.