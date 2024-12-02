Alibaba partners FiiSmart to launch a payments-focused smartwatch

The smartwatch focuses primarily on payments. The YunOS-based wearable can make mobile payments using mobile payments service AliPay. Retailers will be able to create on-demand QR codes to enable payment.

Specifications for the Pay Watch include a 4GB of storage, 300mAh battery (for 36 hours of use), Bluetooth and compatibility with Android and iOS smartphones.

Apart from the AliPay functionality, Pay Watch can receive push notifications from WeChat, email, calls and SMS — the user won’t be able to reply from the smartwatch. It also shows the weather, time and can check heart rate. Users will also be able to purchase movie tickets on Taobao and scan them with Pay Watch.

Pay Watch is already supported by 20,000 restaurants, 25,000 shopping stores, 30,000 marketplaces and 50,000 hotels. Alibaba plans to make it much more widely available by further integrating AliPay in China.