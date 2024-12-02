Alibaba offers cross-border ecommerce opportunitites for SMBs from Australia

The Alibaba Ecommerce Expo will take place in Melbourne from 13 to 14 October 2017, and is expected to attract up to 500 brands and 3,000 attendees.

The expo aims to take Australian SMBs through the Alibaba ecosystem, providing them with access to service partners and buyers through Alibaba’s ecommerce platforms. Workshops will be held for participating brands to advance the knowledge and skills needed to export to China.

The xxpo will also have a strong digital and new media component, leveraging popular social influencers and live streaming events throughout the two-day event. As a result, exhibiting brands are expected to reach tens of thousands of buyers in China as they live stream their products and brand stories from the event, reaching beyond attendees of the expo through social media.