Alibaba, Octopus to provide online payments in Hong Kong

The newly introduced service will allow users to pay online with the support of NFC technology. Furthermore, consumers could shop with the new application on smartphones and tablets on Taobao, the Chinese mainlands e-commerce website that is owned by Alibaba.

Octopus, the provider of value-stored smart cards used by 1.3 million Hong Kong residents, has extended its business on the Chinese mainland in recent years, and has been widely accepted in the nearby Guangdong province.

In recent news, Alibaba has revealed plans to launch a US e-commerce website through its subsidiaries Vendio and Auctiva, according to online media outlet Reuters.

