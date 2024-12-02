Alibaba, Metro Group join cross-border ecommerce forces

According to the agreement, the German retailing company Metro Group is launching its official flagship store (metro.tmall.hk) exclusively on Alibaba Group’s Tmall Global platform offering a range of German products to the Chinese consumers.

Operating over 80 wholesale markets in China under the banner Metro Cash & Carry, Metro Group is now expanding its channels by opening on the Tmall Global cross-border e-shop platform to further tap the great potential of the Chinese consumer market. The online storefront will sell products of Metro Group’s sales divisions’ private labels as well as supplier brands from Germany. In the first phase, over 100 products in the categories of dairy, canned foods, coffee, and chocolate from Metro Cash & Carry Germany as well as cosmetics goods from Real are to be offered online. The product assortment is planned to be expanded with more food items from Metro Cash & Carry and non-food from Real on the e-shop.

The international shipping from Europe to China is performed in advance to ensure sufficient stock is stored in Shanghai Free Trade Zone warehouses. Chinese customers are able to benefit from cross-border delivery directly from the Shanghai Free Trade Zone and fast customs clearance fulfilled by Alibaba Group’s specialized service team.

In addition to the cross-border e-shop, both companies also agree to explore omni-channel and comprehensive collaboration opportunities in areas including global sourcing of quality products in different categories, supply chain optimisation and market insights leveraging on big data. For example, Metro Group will support the establishment of the Germany Pavilion on Tmall by introducing high-quality German products from small to medium-sized brands to Chinese consumers.