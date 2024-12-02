Alibaba makes headway with Alipay on the Europe highway

Its 400 million customers can now use this payment method when they are shopping at the Frankfurt airport, Germany, although more countries are in the pipeline for near future expansion plans, ecommercenews.eu reports.

That’s what Griffin Peng, ?head of Europe, Middle East & Russia at Alipay, told the Deutschen Presse-Agentur. After partnering with a company at the Frankfurt airport, paying with Alipay will be possible in more European countries, he said. He didn’t give more specific information, but he made it clear that the payment method will comes to sites where many Chinese people can be found.

Since this shop started using Alibaba’s payment method in September, 2015, more than half of the purchases from Chinese customers had been paid with Alipay and these customers also have bought more, Tripidi’s co-founder Jennifer Noelle told the German press agency, the source cites. As part of the partnership, Tripidi and Alipay are planning to train more brands and retailers in Europe in how to effectively reach Chinese customers.