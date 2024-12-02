Alibaba logistics arm, US Post Office to collaborate on cross-border ecommerce

Under a Memorandum of Understanding, Cainiao and the US’ national mail carrier agreed to collaborate on the development of shipping solutions for cross-border ecommerce. In addition to helping provide more efficient shipping channels into the US for Chinese merchants and manufacturers selling on Alibaba’s AliExpress global-shopping website, the USPS will also work with Cainiao to expand its worldwide shipping capabilities, especially in South America.

The global B2C cross-border ecommerce market is expected to grow from USD 230 billion in 2014 to USD 1 trillion in 2020, according to a report from global consulting firm Accenture and AliResearch, Alibaba Group’s research arm. To reduce barriers to shipping small parcels quickly on a global scale, Alibaba and related companies have been working with several national mail carriers including Singapore Post and Spanish Post.

With more than 600,000 employees, the USPS is a postal and shipping service provider in the US, the world’s biggest consumer market.

