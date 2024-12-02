Alibaba launches Tmall Vineyard Direct program via a new store on Tmall.com

Robert Mondavi, a US wine retailer, has chosen Tmall.com as the online destination to reach hundreds of millions of consumers in China. The opening of the Robert Mondavi Wines store on Tmall.com marks the official launch of the “Tmall Vineyard Direct” program, where Tmall will work directly with wineries globally, to bring a selection of wines from around the world to the Chinese consumer market.

With the opening of the store on Tmall.com, Chinese consumers will be able to purchase a wide range of authentic Robert Mondavi wines bottled and shipped from the wineries in the US, including labels such as Robert Mondavi Winery, Robert Mondavi Private Selection, Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi and Twin Oaks by Robert Mondavi.