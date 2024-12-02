Alibaba launches partnership with Samsung, Mars, Louis Vuitton to prevent counterfeit goods

The Alibaba Big Data Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance, which has about 20 members, will bring together industry and technical know-how to keep counterfeit products off the site.

In the twelve months to August, 2016, Alibaba removed more than 380 million product listings from its site, and closed down 180,000 third-party seller stores thanks to its anti-counterfeiting technologies which scan as many as 10 million product listings a day.

MarkMonitor found that 23% of consumers have unintentionally purchased a fake product online. 71% of those who found they had purchased a fake product said the experience left them with a negative view of the genuine brand and 59% said that they were cautious about interacting with that brand in the future, bizreport.com reports. 12% said the experience would lead them to shun that brand altogether.