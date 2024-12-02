Alibaba launches mobile payments and services platform

Mashang Tao currently includes five services, such as Shangpin Ma (a type of QR codes that are set to be featured on offline merchandise, enabling customers to scan the code to connect with the relevant Alibaba mobile commerce site to obtain product information, images, prices and reviews, as well as to purchase an item); Mashang Dian (merchants are set to be able to place these QR codes in brick and mortar stores to direct customers to their website); Meiti Ma (these QR codes can be printed on traditional print media and consumers are set to be able to scan the codes to purchase advertised products); Fuwu Ma (this is set to allow QR codes to be included on delivery packages and customers are set to be able to scan the code to accept deliveries and to access after sales support), and Hudong Ma (these codes are set to redirect consumers to merchant-sponsored games and other services)

In recent news, Alibaba Group has affirmed plans to name the 28 people who will control the ecommerce company in an update to its initial public offering filing.