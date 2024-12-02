Alibaba launches its global portal Alibaba Defined

The contents on the new portal included items like the companys annual report, letters from the chairman Jack Ma and the CEO Daniel Zhang, and videos that define the companys culture and prove its readiness to take on the global market, emarketservices.com reports.

Alibaba Defined also highlights the market opportunities in China, with stories of how several of the countrys entrepreneurs and consumers are using the Alibaba platforms to reach an ever greater domestic audience. Alibaba is the first ecommerce company in China. Now the company wants to share its business vision with the rest of the world by revealing its model, strategies, products and services, and the future outlook for the company.