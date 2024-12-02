Alibaba launches English-language portal on Tmall

The English-language portal on Tmall Global, one of China’s largest cross-border online shopping platforms, was launched with the aim of attracting more merchants and businesses from around the world to sell imported products to consumers in the world’s second largest economy, according to a statement from Alibaba.

The company confirmed that it aimed to double the number of foreign brands on Tmall Global to 40,000 in three years, up from about 20,000 in 2019. In addition, Alibaba already has plans to increase investments in China’s lower-tier cities and rural areas, helping the company engage more consumers. Lower-tier cities are estimated to account for only 20% of total orders for Alibaba, which means there is plenty of room to grow.

The new English-language portal on Tmall Global provides a guide to overseas merchants on how to open a store on the platform and make use of tools such as Tmall Overseas Fulfilment, which provides a low-cost way to set up their business in China before they start selling to domestic consumers.

Businesses that want to open a flagship store on Tmall Global can fill out a questionnaire and input basic information about their operation. Qualified applicants will be contacted within 72 hours. Tmall Global will also advise merchants on how to optimise their operations after they establish a presence on the platform.