Alibaba launches blockchain technology to boost supply chain integrity

The initiative will incorporate standards and controls including product tagging with unique QR codes and blockchain technology in a bid to authenticate, verify, record and provide ongoing reporting of products throughout the shipping process.

This project has launched a trial program with Australian vitamin brand Blackmores and New Zealand dairy brand Fonterra, along with Australia Post and New Zealand Post, with PwC to act as an advisor. The program will incorporate the shipping of Blackmores’ Odorless Fish Oil products and Fonterra’s Anchor dairy products to China via Tmall Global orders. If successful, it could form the basis of a global supply chain model applied across all of Alibaba Group’s ecommerce markets.