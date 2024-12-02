Alibaba launches Alipay in Australia for local businesses

According to Alipay president Sabrina Peng, the company had decided to intensify its focus on Australia because statistics had proven Chinese consumers were interested in Australian goods. Australia was the fifth-biggest market for online goods for Chinese consumers using Alipay. The agreement would also help Australian SMEs do business in China.

On Chinas Singles Day, November 2014, Alibaba Group reported USD 9 billion in sales in 24 hours.

In recent news, MakerBot has partnered with Alipay to enable online consumers in China to make purchases using Alipay ePass payment option.