Alibaba launches A100 strategic partnership programme

Members of A100 will develop a working relationship with Alibaba businesses across multiple functions and platforms to co-create values that are effective and sustainable in the digital era.

The A100 initiative was announced at the Alibaba ONE Business Conference in Hangzhou. The name, A100, symbolises Alibaba’s goal of providing digitised solutions to a large number of companies. The programme is built on the Alibaba Operating System, which was showcased at the same conference. With cloud-computing capabilities, the infrastructure is able to process a massive flow of data, offering insights and analytics instrumental to meet the customer’s needs.

Alibaba is now offering the Alibaba Operating System to companies of all sizes through the A100 programme, which allows them to choose from a menu of services to streamline their business operations. Alibaba will establish a cross-platform integrated account-serving team to supervise the implementation of A100 and will start with partners already in the company’s ecosystem.