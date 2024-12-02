Alibaba, JD.com dominate retail in APAC, Euromonitor report finds

According to the Top 100 Retailers in Asia-Pacific report by global market research company Euromonitor International, Alibaba generated sales of USD 243.5 billion in 2018, up by about a quarter from USD 196.9 billion in 2017. JD.com, China’s second-largest online retailer, raked in USD 201 billion, up 40% from USD 142.6 billion in 2017.

Japan-based Seven & I Holdings, which owns the 7-Eleven convenience stores, AEON Group, and US-based online retailer Amazon rounded out the top five.

In Hong Kong, health and beauty giant AS Watson Group was ranked number one, followed by Dairy Farm International Holdings, which operates supermarket chain Wellcome. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery came third. Euromonitor also noted that the current public unrest in Hong Kong was likely to have a larger impact on sales of luxury goods.