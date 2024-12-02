Alibaba is testing VR mobile pay technology

The Hangzhou-based company confirmed to China Daily that it is working on the futuristic technology, which could allow users to pay bills in a 3-D virtual world by nodding their heads or making other gestures to log in payment accounts.

The revelation of its latest move comes shortly after the company offered a preview of its Buy+ virtual store. Wearing a headset and with two hand-controllers, consumers can get into a 360-degree virtual environment where they can hold, feel and try on bags, shoes and lingerie as they do in real life.

Consumers of Buy+ can shop in a virtual world, but they will still have to take their headsets off and go back to the real world to pay bills, said Ant Financial, the financial affiliate of Alibaba.

More than that, they are working on the VR-driven payment tool to offer a real immersive and complete VR shopping experience, added Ant Financial.

The company declined to disclose when the new technology will be released.