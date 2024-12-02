Alibaba International announces pilot launch of AI suite





The company developed Aidge on its proprietary large language models and computer vision models, with these being trained on deep insights into global ecommerce operations. The models enable Aidge to enhance business performance and reduce costs for enterprises. During the pilot testing stage, Alibaba International intends to test approximately 15 APIs with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) partners and independent service vendors (ISVs). These APIs cover several global commerce-related aspects, including consumer insight, content localisation, marketing, design, and customer service.











Aidge’s objectives and features

According to officials, small and medium-sized (SMEs) involved in global commerce face various challenges, including language and cultural barriers, high marketing and user acquisition costs, and talent shortages. The AI suite intends to simplify global operations for SMEs, as it addresses their needs in areas such as content localisation, customer service, and marketing, with the objective of facilitating higher conversion rates and operational efficiency for businesses.



Currently, the suite supports 18 languages and, with its multilingual, content localisation, and marketing capabilities, Aidge aims to assist businesses to combat language and cultural issues while also minimising the difficulties that SMEs face in acquiring design, marketing, and customer service talent.



Data from Alibaba International’s internal application of Aidge showed that the AI suite is capable of enhancing order conversion, consumer satisfaction, and time efficiency for SMEs. The APIs currently provided by Aidge cover aspects including:

Consumer insights with customer feedback analysis and selling point extraction;

Content localisation for products that cover text and images;

Multilingual live chat, shopping assistant chatbot, and customer service chatbot;

Several design templates that provide marketing creatives or exhibits for product showcasing;

Automated search engine optimisation and marketing message generation.





Current pilot testing outcomes