Alibaba integrates further with Sina Weibo

Among the 8 aspects there will be mention of some of them as that by which, Sina Weibo users may login to Taobao with Weibo account and vice versa. Sina Weibo will add another login option-login with Taobao account-on the login page of Weibo. Whenever Taobao users login to Sina Weibo, it will check whether the users have Weibo accounts or not, and this feature is also applicable both ways.

When Weibo users login to Taobao account, Taobao will require the users to fill in information and vice versa. The bundle of Weibo account and Taobao account is the first step. After Alibaba starts uniform account system, the Alibaba uniform account will be connected with Weibo account.

Alibaba will display Sina Weibo sharing plug-in on multiple pages on Taobao, and encourage Taobao users to share on Weibo. If the user’s Taobao account has bundled with Weibo, the sharing content will be on both platforms. Sina Weibo plug-in will be integrated with Alibaba’s plug-ins.

Alibaba will add Weibo business card for each Taobao stores, and encourage these store owners to use Sina Weibo. Weibo users could share product links on Sina Weibo, after clicking the links, they will be redirected to Taobao websites. Weibo users personal page will include products and favorite items.

Sina Weibo is going to launch special Enterprise Weibo for Taobao store owners, with different logos for each other which show Taobao sellers, Tmall sellers or Taobao life. Alibaba will promote Taobao sellers to register Enterprise Weibo account and recommend those with three stars and above sellers and operate normally for over a year. Alibaba and Sina Weibo will both offer Taobao store and Enterprise Weibo to Taobao sellers, and they also encourage third-parties to develop apps.

Alibaba requires Weibo posts to include image, title, like button, add to shopping cart button and interaction. Sina Weibo will add “Taobao Store Window” on Enterprise Weibo for Taobao, the plug-in is provided by Alibaba. Revenue made from this plug-in will be shared between Sina Weibo and Alibaba, Sina Weibo will obtain on less than 30%.

Any activities on Weibo must obey the regulation rules of Sina, any violation will be punished by Sina Weibo. Alibaba will be informed of the punishment. Sina Weibo has right to regulate product information published on Enterprise Weibo.

When Weibo users pay with Weibo Wallet, Sina Weibo will use Alipay as the top priority of third-party payment. They agreed to promote other payments for non-Taobao products transactions.

When users click on Taobao product link and payment link on Weibo, mobile Weibo client will support Alipay security payment. They will promote each other’s mobile apps to a degree, Sina Weibo will promote Taobao mobile client and Alipay in its app store, and Alibaba will also promote Sina Weibo.