Alibaba inks agreement for expansion into Korea

Lotte.com is managed by South Korean conglomerate Lotte, which manages an array of duty-free shops and department stores.

Alibaba Group operates an online marketplaces for both international and domestic China trade, as well as China’s most popular online payment system, Alipay.

In recent news, ShopRunner, a US ecommerce company, has partnered Alibaba as part of the former’s strategy to tap into the Chinese market, Reuters reports.