Alibaba in works for online purchase-enabled car project

The vehicle will be produced in cooperation with the Chinese car dealer SAIC, e-commercefacts.com reports. The ecommerce player is investing EUR 152 Million (CNY 1 billion) in this project called “internet car.”

It is planned that the car will enable the future vehicle owners to shop online and use digital entertainment formats, as well as map and communication services. In the long run, these new technologies are enabling partly self-driving internet-connected cars.