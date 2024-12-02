Alibaba, IBM, Microsoft and others partner to improve data security

Established by the Linux Foundation, the organization plans to bring together hardware vendors, developers, open source experts, and others to promote the use of confidential computing, advance common open source standards, and better protect data.

The consortium also said the group was formed because confidential computing will become more important as more enterprise organizations move between different compute environments like the public cloud, on-premises servers, or the edge.

To get things started, companies made a series of open source project contributions including Intel Software Guard Extension (SGX), an SDK for code protection at the hardware layer.

Microsoft contributed the Open Enclave SDK for developers to build Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) applications, and IBM’s Red Hat is sharing Enarx for running TEE applications.