Alibaba hosts virtual store for Provence produce

The Provence store, a collaboration between the Marseilles government and Tmall Global, features more than 100 regional specialties such as wine, olive oil and personal care items including lavender oil, alizila.com reports. Eight brands are selling on the store, among them La Corvette and L’eau de Cassis.

The store is offering market access to smaller French businesses that are deterred from exporting to China in part due to the complexities and costs of conventional marketing and distribution. Provence merchants selling on the platform will be able to ship directly to consumers through bonded warehouses in Hangzhou and Tianjin, reducing import fees and ensuring delivery in 2-7 days.

In addition to the online store, the Marseilles government and Tmall Global plan to open a 500-square-meter center in Hangzhou, where consumers can sample Provence products and place online orders.