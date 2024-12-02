Alibaba Group and Canadian Government ink cooperation agreement

Both Mr. Ma and Prime Minister Trudeau said at a ceremony at Alibaba Group’s head office that the cooperation agreement empowers the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service and Alibaba to work together to expand the two-way flow of goods, services and people. The two sides will strategise on how to use ecommerce to stimulate trade, with opportunities for Canadian small and medium-sized exporters.

The ceremony also highlighted that Mr. Ma and Prime Minister Trudeau launched the Canadian Pavilion on Alibaba’s shopping platform, Tmall Global. The Canadian Pavilion makes it possible for Canadian businesses large and small to directly reach Chinese consumers. It was launched with more than 30 businesses participating, selling more than 100 products. It will feature special promotions for unique Canadian products such as apparel, ice wine, maple syrup, seafood and health products.

Likewise, Mr. Ma and Prime Minister Trudeau also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Air Canada, the country’s largest air carrier, and Alitrip, Alibaba’s online travel booking platform, providing Chinese consumers with a range of travel and vacation packages, as well as visa application services.

The MOU links Air Canada with Alitrip’s customer base and marketing resources to tap China’s burgeoning travel demand for Canada. Air Canada agreed to open a flagship store on the Alitrip platform. Both agreed to work together to develop marketing initiatives and carry out joint marketing promotions.