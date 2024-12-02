Alibaba enriches Chinese ecommerce with Mexican flavour

According to the partnership, Alibaba is committed to motivating and enabling SMEs from around the world to grow and thrive through ecommerce and the use of technology.

Alibaba will share best practices in the operation of its logistics and payment platforms so that Mexican companies might bolster their cross-border ecommerce operations, as well as attract Chinese tourism to Mexico. Alibaba will also provide training in the kinds of analytics that have driven consumer insight and product innovation in the Chinese market.

As a pioneer in this trend, Alibaba has been laying out in the sector as early as 2014 with the launched of channel Tmall Global to tap the rising demand of domestic customers for international products. Through partnerships with different countries, curated shopping sites or “pavilions” on Tmall Global are set up to sell popular products and specialties from selected companies to Chinese mainland customers.

Alibaba is currently expanding to Latin America. This is the third MOU that Alibaba has signed with a government in Latin America. In May, the company agreed to help bring food and wine from Argentina to China, while a partnership with Brazil’s national postal service, Correios, was signed in in 2014.