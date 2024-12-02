Alibaba enables merchants to target Chinese travellers via Fliggy Buy

The company’s new pre-travel service offers a reserve-and-collect shopping option for Chinese travellers to browse and purchase featured products on Fliggy Buy before reaching their destination, picking them up in stores after they arrive.

Chinese travellers can choose from a range of products, including cosmetics, suitcases, bags and alcohol offered by popular merchants, and choose a store at which to pick up their items. The service is still in its early stages, as so far leather and fashion brand Furla and duty free operator Laox of Japan are selling on the channel. However, Alibaba says it expects more merchants to join soon.