Alibaba Cloud to strengthen its global partnership ecosystem





The new series of initiatives include the launch of an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Acceleration Program, new incentives to reward partner loyalty, as well as a training empowerment programme for the collaborators.

Alibaba Cloud’s ISV Acceleration Program was designed for providing global independent software vendors with new financial incentives, as well as more robust technical services needed for the expansion of their business opportunities in Southeast Asia. The company will provide its ISV partners with the possibility to optimise the marketplace listing fee on the Alibaba Cloud’s marketplace platform while expanding product sales through its sales team and its network of channel partners.











More details on the launch

The firm aims to enhance technical support for global ISVs, in order for them to build, publish, and operate their solutions on the cloud platform by using comprehensive technical enablement resources provided by Alibaba Cloud.

Additionally, the firm will also invest in the process of co-develop personalised and customised products and services with its partners, for meeting the diverse demands of customers across Southeast Asia regarding the digital transformation procedure.

ISV collaborators include the 6Estates, One2Cloud Pte Ltd, SCash Global Pte Ltd, and Neo4J, which have already joined the acceleration program to benefit from their deals with Alibaba Cloud.

Included in the summit will be the launch of the Alibaba Cloud Partner Empowerment Portal, a new training platform for customers around the world. It will be designed to provide product and solution training and certifications, as well as educational content regarding topical technology development. Additionally, resources and tools will be added to increase partners’ service capabilities, with trending topics such as cloud, Web3, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and more.

The company will also focus on a new series of financial incentives for bringing more benefits to partners outside China. These include discounts and rebates for offering more rewards to distributors and resellers, as well as a couple of several joint go-to-market initiatives.

According to the press release, Alibaba Cloud will prioritise new collaboration and partnerships as well, focusing on multiple areas such as security, blockchain, and business development.





Alibaba Cloud’s past product launches

Singapore-headquartered cloud service provider Alibaba Cloud is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, and it offers a complete suite of cloud solutions to global customers and clients, such as database, network virtualisation tools, storage, security, and more.

In April 2023, Alibaba Cloud launched a large language model, Tongyi Qianwen. The AI-based model was set to be integrated across Alibaba’s businesses in order to boost user experience in the near future. The company’s users and developers were able to access the model for creating customised AI features in a cost-effective manner, aimed to improve the way businesses approach ecommerce and digital payments.

Earlier in January, the firm launched a suite of financial services that included over 70 products. This launch aimed to improve the entire digitalisation processes of financial service institutions (FSIs). The cloud migration was set to enable FSIs to achieve their ESG commitments and to reduce their carbon footprint in the IT operations.



