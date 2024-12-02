Alibaba Cloud to open data centres in India, Indonesia

The expansion into Indonesia follows the country’s 1,000 Start-ups Movement initiative to establish 1,000 new ventures by 2020 with a target valuation of USD 10 billion.

Alibaba says that both data centres should be up and running during the current fiscal year, which ends on 31 March 2018. The initiative will boost the ecommerce company’s computing resources in Asia and worldwide. The two new data centres will join Alibaba’s global network which currently has 17 locations in mainland China, Australia, Germany, Japan, Hong King, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the US.

Alibaba entered the cloud computing industry in 2009, three years after Amazon launched its AWS cloud division.