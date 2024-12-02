Alibaba Cloud obtains PCI 3DS compliance

The PCI 3DS standard was established by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council, a global forum that brings together payments industry stakeholders to develop and drive the adoption of data security standards and resources for safe payments worldwide.

The PCI 3DS is a core security standard that provides a framework to manage the secure exchange of data among merchants, card issuers, and cardholders, especially for card-not-present transactions. The attestation process is aimed at better preventing fraudulent settlements, unauthorised authentications, and falsified identity verifications at any point in the online transaction process.